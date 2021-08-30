Nebraska Public Power District sending crew to help with Ida aftermath

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KMTV) - Crews with the Nebraska Public Power District are heading to Louisiana to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

More than one million customers in Louisiana are without power following the devastating storm.

The Nebraska Public Power District said a 16-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff will be leaving on Tuesday for Baton Rouge.

The team will use a variety of equipment used in restoration efforts, with a commitment for two weeks to assist in restoring power for Entergy, which is one of the primary electric providers in Louisiana.

The Nebraska Public Power District team will arrive down south on Thursday.

