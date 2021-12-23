Nebraska Public Power District sets goal to be carbon-free by 2050; expects increase of solar & wind

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every public power district across the State of Nebraska is hoping to stop, or severely slow, the emission of carbon over the next 28 years.

Experts such as NASA say carbon emissions are the largest driver of climate change and burning fossil fuels like coal or natural gas contributes to it.

The Nebraska Public Power District announced this month a goal to go carbon-free by 2050. This follows similar goals by OPPD and LES.

President and CEO Tom Kent expects increased uses of solar and wind energy, plus new technologies.

“I don't think everything we may see being used in the future has been commercialized as of yet,” said Kent.

Currently, NPPD uses a mix of coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, solar and hydropower. Kent says counting energy sold to other states, they’re currently about 45% carbon-free.

Since 2005, NPPD already had around a 60% reduction in carbon.

Kent expects they’ll have to balance non-fossil fuels such as wind and other new technologies to reach the goal.

“But I think our diverse resources mix gives us a lot of options and tools to help ensure that we provide affordable, reliable resources even as those market dynamics change over time,” said Kent.

NPPD’s goal has what Kent calls "off-ramps." That means they can change the goal if getting rid of fossil fuels causes prices to skyrocket.

“It’s important to the people of Nebraska to have affordable, reliable energy and we don’t want to lose sight of that,” said Kent.

Residents in cities such as Wahoo and Plattsmouth use NPPD. The NPPD headquarters are in Columbus.

