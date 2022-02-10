Nebraska Public Service Commissioner Crystal Rhoades files for Douglas County Clerk

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Crystal Rhoades announced that she is filing for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court. Rhoades currently serves on the Nebraska Public Service Commission, representing the Omaha metro and eastern Douglas County as the District 2 commissioner for the state agency that regulates telecommunications and utilities.

Rhoades, who has been serving with the Nebraska Public Service Commission since 2014, described her service on the Public Service Commission as being in a "quasi-judicial capacity" and will aim to "use her skills at identifying inefficiencies and problem-solving to enhance service and reduce costs."

She is a former chairwoman of the Douglas County Democratic Party with varying leadership titles spanning across Metropolitan Community College, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and related national committees for Rural Broadband Expansion and the Telecommunications committees. Rhoades' previous work with Douglas County has been in a capacity to reduce juvenile detention of non-violent children and increase state aid to counties for millions in reimbursement and funding, said the UNO grad in a press release.

Highlights from Rhoades' public service also include increasing state aid for the Douglas County 911 call center by $1 million annually as well as participation in an FCC task force to create a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

John Friend is the current Douglas County Clerk, who announced last month that he is not seeking re-election to retain his seat. Rhoades will be running against Pamela Cardenas, the current chief deputy clerk.

