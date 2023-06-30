Nebraska reacts to Supreme Court decision on Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - — Nebraska had its own fight with the United States Supreme Court over the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness program.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers called the Supreme Court ruling on the student loan forgiveness program, an important one for the country and said that President Biden must work with Congress, and not around it.

"There is a right way and a wrong way in our system of government and the ends don't justify the means," Hilgers said. "The right way is to go through Congress. The president understood that. He has said that. He tried to go through Congress. He was not successful. That does not justify going around Congress."

Nebraska is one of the states that sued the Biden Administration over the student loan forgiveness program.

"I think it's a really difficult situation because we're kind of told in this country that you need to go into higher education in order to get a high-paying career," Brian Roundtree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said. "That costs a lot of money in order to get there, and the offset is hard for a lot of Americans."

Hilgers called the forgiveness program unfair and said it doesn't help people who will attend higher education institutions in the years following.

"In fact, if you want to talk about the unfairness of this particular proposal, it might have done something for people who hold debt today, but what is it going to do for people that are about to incur debt this fall or next year or the following years," Hilgers said.

The Biden Administration is promising the debt debate doesn't end with this Supreme Court decision.

