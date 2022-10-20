Nebraska Regional Poison Center: Poison prevention during Halloween for kids and pets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Thursday press release from Nebraska Regional Poison Center shared tips on poison prevention during Halloween.

See the press release below:

Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the Poison Center would like to remind parents and caregivers to follow a few simple steps to help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween. For more great poison prevention information visit www.nebraskapoison.com and watch our video “Do you know what a Poison is” with Pinky our Poison Prevention Elephant. Here are a few tips and tricks!

Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning feeling if the liquid touches the mouth, skin or eyes. Tell children to keep these out of their mouths as they are soft and can easily break open. If this happens, rinse with water and call the Poison Center.

When children trick-or-treat, treats should be carefully checked by adults. Homemade treats or anything out of its original wrapper should be thrown away unless parents are positive of the identity and safety of the person from which it came.

Cannabis edibles may resemble candy in their name, colors and packaging. This is another good reason to check all your children’s candy when they get home.

Costumes should be warm, well-fitting and non-flammable. Masks should allow a child to see easily all around them and should be removed while children are crossing streets. Have a trusted adult with children and remember to take a flashlight along if it is dark.

Consider nontoxic face paint instead of masks. All makeup and fluorescent hair sprays should be removed before going to bed. Consider using reflective tape on costumes worn after dark.

Serving punch containing dry ice is not dangerous if the ice is not swallowed in its solid form. Small pieces should not be put in drinking glasses. Frostbite can occur if dry ice touches the skin or mouth.

Chocolate and xylitol are very poisonous to dogs. Xylitol is the sweetener found in sugar-free candies and gum. Store all candy up and out of reach of dogs and other pets.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.