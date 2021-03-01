Nebraska regulators sue AltEn plant near Mead, citing pollution

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State regulators have filed a lawsuit accusing a Nebraska ethanol plant of repeatedly failing to comply with their orders to clean up wastewater and old, pesticide-laced seed corn.

The lawsuit filed Monday comes amid growing complaints about the AltEn plant outside of Mead, a town of less than 600 people about 37 miles west of Omaha.

Mead residents have complained about a stench coming from the plant since shortly after it opened in 2015. They’ve reported bloody noses, headaches and trouble breathing, although no one has studied whether those problems are tied to the plant.

Officials say the corn waste has been stockpiled at the plant and spread over nearby fields.

ALSO SEE: Frozen pipe causes wastewater leak at Mead ethanol plant

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.