Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon meets with OPPD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congressman Bacon stopped by OPPD Saturday morning to discuss what OPPD is doing to keep our grid up and running during Nebraska's severe weather season.

OPPD was recently awarded a $7.7 million federal community funding request to help with power grid resiliency during nasty weather. The funding from the request will be used to replace overhead conductors and install an additional recloser along 400 miles of power lines.

"The whole goal here is to keep power on whether it's tornadoes or ice storms,” said Bacon. “We're dependent on electricity and this is to give us more resiliency, more reliability with our power grid."

OPPD said the improvements will help with recovery time after disasters, some of the equipment being replaced is nearly 80 years old.

