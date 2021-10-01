WASHINGTON (KMTV) — Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon is reacting to the hearings this week where top defense officials faced tough questions on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

General Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that our operations was a logistics success but a strategic failure and I believe what he said was true,” said Bacon. “I don't question him on this but it hurt. We had people of 20 years deployed to Afghanistan. I personally know five people who died in Afghanistan and I had to talk to their moms and dads. and, it broke my heart."

General Milley did concede that maintaining a presence beyond August would have hurt U.S. troops.

You can watch Bacon's whole briefing below:

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon provides update on Afghanistan withdrawal hearings and more

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.