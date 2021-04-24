Watch
Nebraska restaurant chain to pay $85K for sex harassment

A small chain of restaurants in eastern Nebraska will pay $85,000 and issue an apology to a former teenage worker to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against it by a federal equal employment agency.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A small chain of restaurants in eastern Nebraska will pay $85,000 and issue an apology to a former teenage worker to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against it by a federal equal employment agency.

The U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday that the five-year consent decree takes El Vallarta's Gretna restaurant to task for allowing a supervisor and workers to sexually harass the teenage girl from 2016 to 2017.

The EEOC's lawsuit says the girl was subjected to groping from a male manager and repeated, inappropriate comments about her body from the manager and other male employees.

