Nebraska restaurant chain to pay $85K for sex harassment

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A small chain of restaurants in eastern Nebraska will pay $85,000 and issue an apology to a former teenage worker to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against it by a federal equal employment agency.

The U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday that the five-year consent decree takes El Vallarta's Gretna restaurant to task for allowing a supervisor and workers to sexually harass the teenage girl from 2016 to 2017.

The EEOC's lawsuit says the girl was subjected to groping from a male manager and repeated, inappropriate comments about her body from the manager and other male employees.

