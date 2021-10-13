Nebraska school kids get to ask a question of astronauts at the International Space Station

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Astronauts in the International Space Station took time to answer students' questions, including a question from a student here in Omaha.

Asked if the space station gets hit by things in space, the astronauts responded, saying it does get hit once in a while by small objects and they can move the station if needed.

The teacher says this rare opportunity was an incredible science lesson for her students.

“Especially, to be here in Nebraska to be able to do this, I think that's wonderful. They had a panel discussion, too and one of the ladies said ‘think outside the box.’ You don't have to leave Nebraska to do cool things like this. I think it's been amazing for everybody,” said Deanna Mullen, a teacher at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School.

