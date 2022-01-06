Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen files for re-election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is running for re-election, his office announced Thursday.

Evnen is the 27th Secretary of State and was first elected in November 2018.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Nebraska as their Secretary of State,” Evnen said.

In his role, Evnen oversees business services, elections, licensing rules and regulations, records management, and international relations. He is the keeper of the Great Seal, serves on the state Real Estate Commission, the Pardons Board, the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, and other state boards.

“I have filed for re-election in order to continue the work of this office in further assuring the security of our elections, promoting Nebraska business across the globe, and serving Nebraskans in the many other responsibilities of the Secretary of State," Evnen said.

Before being elected Secretary of State, Evnen practiced law for more than four decades.

The Secretary of State serves a four-year term.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.