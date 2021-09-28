Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, one day before he was scheduled to announce his re-election bid.

A spokeswoman says Evnen has been fully vaccinated against the virus, and his symptoms are not severe. She says Evnen is working from his home office.

Evnen was supposed to hold an in-person campaign event on Monday but abruptly canceled it, citing unforeseen circumstances. His campaign made the announcement in an email.

Evnen is a Republican and was first elected in 2018.

