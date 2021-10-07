Watch
Nebraska seeking healthcare board members

Applications due Oct. 27, interviews happening Nov. 15
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 15:26:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), it and the State Board of Health are currently seeking members to serve on a number of professional healthcare boards.

DHHS said the following boards have the noted openings:

  • Board of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses – Physician (2), Public
  • Board of Athletic Training – Public
  • Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and Body Art – Electrologist
  • Board of Hearing Instruments Specialists – Hearing Instrument Specialist
  • Board of Medical Nutrition Therapy – Public
  • Board of Medical Radiography – Limited Medical Radiologist
  • Board of Pharmacy – Public
  • Board of Respiratory Care – Respiratory Care Practitioner 

Applications can be requested several ways:

In order to qualify, the DHHS said, “Applicants must be at least 19 years of age, have been a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Act, and must not be the parent, child, spouse, or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.”

The full term for a member would be five years and would end on Nov. 30, 2026. Interviews will be held in Lincoln on Nov. 15. Applications must be received by Oct. 27.

If you have questions, you can email Monica Gissler at Monica.Gissler@nebraska.gov.

