Nebraska seeking healthcare board members

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), it and the State Board of Health are currently seeking members to serve on a number of professional healthcare boards.

DHHS said the following boards have the noted openings:

Board of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses – Physician (2), Public

Board of Athletic Training – Public

Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and Body Art – Electrologist

Board of Hearing Instruments Specialists – Hearing Instrument Specialist

Board of Medical Nutrition Therapy – Public

Board of Medical Radiography – Limited Medical Radiologist

Board of Pharmacy – Public

Board of Respiratory Care – Respiratory Care Practitioner

Applications can be requested several ways:

By mail: Nebraska DHHS, Division of Public Health, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026

By email at monica.gissler@nebraska.gov

By phone at (402) 471-2948

By visiting https://dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/Pages/Board-Requirements-and-Vacancies.aspx

In order to qualify, the DHHS said, “Applicants must be at least 19 years of age, have been a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Act, and must not be the parent, child, spouse, or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.”

The full term for a member would be five years and would end on Nov. 30, 2026. Interviews will be held in Lincoln on Nov. 15. Applications must be received by Oct. 27.

If you have questions, you can email Monica Gissler at Monica.Gissler@nebraska.gov.

