OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha is among 48 state leaders in 32 states selected to participate in the prestigious Council of State Government Henry Toll Fellowship program.

The fellowship is a leadership development program for state government officials, said a statement from the CSG based in Lexington, Kentucky. Hunt is the only Nebraskan chosen for this year’s class.

She called it an honor to be recognized among “visionary changemakers” across the country.

“We need fighters in all levels of government and policymaking who are hearing and really responding to the needs and concerns of everyday people,” Hunt said. “I ran for office because I know that we can do more collectively rather than individually.”

Each year, the fellowship brings up to 48 applicants from all three branches of state government to the Council of State Governments national headquarters for an extensive, five-day leadership boot camp. This year’s camp is in August.

The program’s sessions are designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth while providing networking opportunities.

CSG executive director David Adkins, a former Kansas state senator and fellowship alumnus, said state leaders come from all regions, both political parties and all three branches of state government. He said they share a “purpose with a passion for public service.”

“Toll fellows are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to solve problems, to work collaboratively to get things done, and their belief that state government can and must be a force for good,” Adkins said.

More than 1,300 have graduated from the fellowship program, which began in 1986. Alumni include three sitting state supreme court justices, 10 sitting members of Congress and five sitting governors.

The fellowship was named for Henry Wolcott Toll, who founded the Council of State Governments in 1933. The council serves all three branches of state government and fosters an exchange of ideas to help state officials shape public policy.

Said Hunt: “I am proud to play a role in finding solutions to build a better, more equitable world.”

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

