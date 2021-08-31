Development of health education standards in Nebraska could be postponed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska's Board of Education will consider postponing the development of the controversial health standards guidelines.

The board will consider the postponement in their September 3 meeting.

ALSO SEE: Sex ed standards polarize those attending State Board of Education meeting

Earlier this month, the board faced an intense public comment hearing over the standards, where one speaker threatened another January 6th type insurrection.

3 News Now reporting uncovered several groups that attended the hearing were labeled as hate groups with extremist ties.

The ACLU of Nebraska released a statement saying the plans to postpone the health standards do a disservice to Nebraska students.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.