Development of health education standards in Nebraska could be postponed

ABC15
Nebraska's Board of Education will consider postponing the development of the controversial health standards guidelines.
Posted at 7:14 PM, Aug 30, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska's Board of Education will consider postponing the development of the controversial health standards guidelines.

The board will consider the postponement in their September 3 meeting.

Earlier this month, the board faced an intense public comment hearing over the standards, where one speaker threatened another January 6th type insurrection.

3 News Now reporting uncovered several groups that attended the hearing were labeled as hate groups with extremist ties.

The ACLU of Nebraska released a statement saying the plans to postpone the health standards do a disservice to Nebraska students.

