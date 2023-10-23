Nebraska Sons of the American Revolution hold ceremony to honor Civil War Veteran

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People dressed in Revolutionary War and Civil War period uniforms brought history back to life at a ceremony to honor one Civil War veteran who has had an impact on Nebraska.

The Nebraska Society of the Sons of the American Revolution honored Thomas Creigh. He's the past president of the Nebraska Society.

A dozen wreaths were presented in recognition of Creigh and his wife Mary Irwin. Just like her husband Mary was also the founding member of the Omaha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Rangers and others honored Creigh with a musket salute.

"There's a prominent monument dedicated to Civil War veterans at Forest Lawn Cemetery," said Mark Byars with the Omaha Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. "It was dedicated in 1905. Thomas Creigh was part of making that happen."

James Creigh, a family descendant was also there to talk about his ancestor.

