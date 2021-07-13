Nebraska State Fair announces 2021 concert lineup

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska State Fair announced its concert lineup for 2021 on Tuesday.

Acts slated to perform at the fair include the "Happy Together Tour," country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes, and country music singer Jon Pardi.

The Happy Together Tour includes The Turtles, The Classics IV, The Cowsills, The Association, The Vogues, along with Gary Puckett & The Union Gap. The groups will perform on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Heartland Event Center.

Kevin Costner & Modern West, known for songs like "The Man I Am," will perform on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Banda Los Sebastianes will perform outdoors on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. They are known for songs like “Sin Miedo Al Éxito," a current hit on Mexico Billboard charts.

Country star Jon Pardi, known for hits like "Head Over Boots" and "Up All Night," will perform outdoors on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for August 27 through September 6. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 16 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.