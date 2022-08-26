Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run

state fair.PNG
KMTV FILE
state fair.PNG
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 11:12:49-04

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island.

The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park.

On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been set for Saturday and Sunday had been cancelled due to illnesses among competing team members. The fair promised refunds to those who purchased tickets to the events.

It will be the 153rd year the fair has been held.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018