Nebraska State Fair tickets now available for purchase

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (July 20, 2021) — Nebraska State Fair patrons can purchase tickets for all concerts, gate admission and the carnival. Tickets can be purchased online at StateFair.org or at the box office, located in the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Monday through Friday, during normal business hours.

Nebraska State Fair will again offer the Hometown Pass, sponsored by Home Federal Bank, for $10. Valid Monday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 2, the Hometown Pass includes five entrance tickets and can be broken up between days or used in a single outing among five people. Hometown Passes will only be sold through Aug. 26.

"Available at any Home Federal Bank location or StateFair.org, the Hometown Pass saves nearly 70% on gate admission — that is $2 per day,” said Bill Ogg, executive director. “And that’s not the only deal to be had. If purchased before August 1, Carnival tickets are only $20. We’re excited to offer guests, and particularly local families, this excellent savings to take in all of this year’s events. I encourage people to take advantage of these deals before the State Fair begins.”

Gate admission information:



Adults: Advance discounted gate admission up until Aug. 26 is only $10.

Beginning Aug. 27, gate admission will be $12.

Gate admission: $6 Monday – Thursday (no advance sales)

Children: ages 6 - 12 are $3 and children ages 5 and under are free.

Senior Citizens (60 years and older): The Five Points Bank Golden Club Senior Pass offers a discounted price of $5. —MORE—

Five Points Bank Fun Zone Wristband: Advance discounted wristbands are $20 and include admission to the Wade Shows Carnival and unlimited rides all day for one day only.

During the 11-day event, tickets will be $30 Monday – Thursday and $35 Friday – Sunday. Single tickets will be available on-site. Carnival wristband tickets do not include outside gate admission.

Beginning Aug. 1, Pump and Pantry locations will sell discounted tickets and wristbands, with no handling fees, for the 2021 State Fair.

“We are excited to announce that we have added Christian acclaimed Irish American band, We Are Messengers, to this year’s lineup of musical performances,” said Ogg. “They will be performing in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit on the Pepsi Party Deck.”

Nebraska Lottery Concerts will take place on the Bristol Windows Stage in the Heartland Events Center, while outdoor events will be held on the Bristol Stage at the Anderson Auto Sports Field. Gate admission is included in the purchase of a concert ticket.

The full 2021 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series lineup features:



Happy Together Tour, occurring on Monday, Aug. 30. at 2:00 p.m. o Tickets: $15 – Reserved seating

We Are Messengers, occurring on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets: Free concert with gate admission

Kevin Costner & Modern West on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $31 front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 general admission

Banda Los Sebastianes on Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $31 front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 general admission

Jon Pardi on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $31 front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 general admission.

Plan a trip to the 2021 Nebraska State Fair (Aug. 27 – Sept. 6, 2021) in Grand Island, Neb. at StateFair.org

