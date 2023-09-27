Nebraska state government and North Omaha community to hold discussion on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday in North Omaha, key players in state government oversight will meet with the community.

The Inspector Generals of Child Welfare and the Prison System will be there as well as the state Ombudsman.

MORE or Movement in Omaha for Racial Equity is hosting the event.

The goal is to “demystify” oversight reports on the foster care system and prison system and give the Lincoln-based state oversight heads a chance to hear directly from marginalized communities in Omaha.

A'jamal-rashad Byndon is the chair of MORE. He says the inspector general's work often has a lot to do with race.

“Omaha is a diverse community and sometimes our systems and apparatuses don't reflect that. Our goal is to kinda be facilitators and sometimes educate and advocate on these important issues,” said Byndon.

The meeting will be at the Fabric Lab near 24th and Lake Street at 6 p.m. It is also open to the public.

