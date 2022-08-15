Nebraska State Patrol alleges more than 250 pounds of cocaine found during I-80 traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that it arrested a New York man after allegedly finding more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

According to NSP, the stop occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on August 11 while a trooper was on patrol near Hershey. The trooper reported observing an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander driving with a license plate violation at mile marker 166 and an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle during the stop, according to a news release.

NSP alleges that the search revealed 258 pounds of cocaine. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Steven Windoloski of Massena, New York.

Windoloski was arrested for possession of cocaine – more than 140 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

