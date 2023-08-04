Nebraska State Patrol arrest Bellevue man riding motorcycle following multi-county pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said it arrested a Bellevue man following a pursuit through multiple counties that ended in Omaha early Friday morning.

Here's what we know from NSP:

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, have arrested one person after a multi-county pursuit.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. Friday, NSP received a report of a motorcycle driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper was able to locate the motorcycle and observed it driving eastbound at 95 miles per hour on I-80 near mile marker 417. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider allegedly refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the motorcycle continued eastbound toward Omaha, the Omaha Police Department’s Able 1 helicopter took over the pursuit and the trooper discontinued. As the motorcycle reached the Omaha city limits, troopers attempted another traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider fled a second time, according to NSP. Troopers did not pursue as Able 1 continued the pursuit from the air.

Able 1 pilots directed troopers and Omaha police officers to an area near 105th and Q streets where the motorcycle came to a stop. The rider was then taken into custody.

The rider, Robert Long, 32, of Bellevue, was arrested for alleged flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence – 3rd offense, no motorcycle endorsement, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Cass County Jail.

