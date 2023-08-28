Nebraska State Patrol arrest one after 133 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after allegedly locating more than 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Here's what we know:

According to NSP, around 7:40 a.m. on Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding near mile marker 228 in Dawson County.

During the traffic stop, the trooper suspected they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, said NSP. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 packages containing a total weight of 133 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Jose Aparicio Mendoza, 28, of Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license.

He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

