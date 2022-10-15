Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska State Patrol arrest Texas driver, allegedly find deceased person in trunk

A 17-year-old from Texas was arrested near Grand Island after NSP said a body was found in his trunk.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 11:26:41-04

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a person allegedly involved with a law enforcement alert from Texas and allegedly discovered a deceased person in the trunk of a car.

The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in an alleged homicide in Texas.

Here's what we know from NSP:

According to NSP, at 2:45 p.m., troopers were alerted by authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in an alleged homicide was traveling in Nebraska.

Troopers located the vehicle, a Mazda 3. It was discovered to be traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, according to NSP.

Police then say that a pursuit continued with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour.

After about nine miles, the Mazda attempted to slow down, but struck the rear of a semi, left the roadway, and struck a tree in the ditch, according to NSP.

The driver suffered severe injuries from the crash. Troopers then allegedly found a woman dead in the trunk of the car.

NSP is currently working to positively identify the victim.

The driver is a 17-year-old male from Texas, according to NSP. The driver has been transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with non-life-threatening injuries.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018