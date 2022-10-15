Nebraska State Patrol arrest Texas driver, allegedly find deceased person in trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a person allegedly involved with a law enforcement alert from Texas and allegedly discovered a deceased person in the trunk of a car.

The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in an alleged homicide in Texas.

Here's what we know from NSP:

According to NSP, at 2:45 p.m., troopers were alerted by authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in an alleged homicide was traveling in Nebraska.

Troopers located the vehicle, a Mazda 3. It was discovered to be traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, according to NSP.

Police then say that a pursuit continued with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour.

After about nine miles, the Mazda attempted to slow down, but struck the rear of a semi, left the roadway, and struck a tree in the ditch, according to NSP.

The driver suffered severe injuries from the crash. Troopers then allegedly found a woman dead in the trunk of the car.

NSP is currently working to positively identify the victim.

The driver is a 17-year-old male from Texas, according to NSP. The driver has been transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with non-life-threatening injuries.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.