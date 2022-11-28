Nebraska State Patrol arrests 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend, according to a press release.

This was thanks to the Click it or Ticket campaign, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.

“The roads were full of travelers this weekend and our troopers were busy keeping Nebraskans and our visitors safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the holiday season gets into full swing, keep in mind that winter weather is possible for the next few months. Plan ahead to drive safely for every trip.”

The press release also stated that NSP issued citations for speeding (447), including 21 citations for over 100 miles per hour, and citations for open alcohol container (14), driving under suspension (21), no proof of insurance (22), minor in possession of alcohol (8), no seat belt (7), and improper child restraint (9).

168 motorists in need of help were also helped over the weekend. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

