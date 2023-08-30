Nebraska State Patrol arrests Omaha man for assault and false imprisonment in traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 36-year-old for assault and false imprisonment in a traffic stop on Highway 75, Tuesday morning.

Here's what we know:

According to a press release from NSP, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Omaha man after an incident on Highway 75 in Sarpy County.

Tuesday around 6:15 a.m., a trooper observed a northbound Chevrolet Equinox driving recklessly on Highway 75 near Childs Road. The trooper performed a traffic stop and a female passenger immediately exited the vehicle and reported that she was being held against her will, said NSP. The trooper was able to make sure the passenger was safe and began to investigate further.

Authorities said the trooper observed injuries on the victim’s face and discovered that there was a child in the car as well. The driver of the vehicle provided a fake driver’s license to the trooper.

Upon further investigation, the driver, Jose Hernandez Cruz, 36, of Omaha, was arrested for domestic assault – third degree, false imprisonment, child abuse - no injury, willful reckless driving, and forgery – first degree. He was lodged in Sarpy County Jail.

The victim and the child were both transported to Bellevue Medical Center. The child was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

