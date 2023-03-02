Nebraska State Patrol arrests suspect from Louisiana in Cedar County homicide investigation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol announced on Thursday that a suspect has been arrested in a Cedar County homicide investigation. The shooting happened in a rural area, north of Hartington.

Here's what we know from NSP:

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting at around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

They responded to a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington. Police said several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he died. The sheriff’s office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

Investigators believe that the shooting occurred during an alleged workplace argument between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old David Phillips of Kenner, Louisiana. Phillps was booked in the Cedar County Jail for second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified. NSP is working to locate the family of the victim.

