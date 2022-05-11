Watch
Nebraska State Patrol assisting Sarpy County Sheriff with I-80 crash

Posted at 9:29 PM, May 10, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department with a crash on I-80 westbound at mile marker 427.

Troopers report that all traffic must exit at the 432 Exit or Gretna Interchange.

This is a developing situation.

