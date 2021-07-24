Watch
Nebraska State Patrol competing for spot on annual cruiser calendar

Take Time To Smile: NSP competing for spot on cruiser calendar
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 10:59:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - As we end the week we want to make sure you take time to smile.

A little friendly competition is heating up between state law enforcement agencies across the country as they compete for a coveted spot on the national cruiser calendar.

Right now, Nebraska is in 7th place but there's still plenty of time left in the online voting contest.

You can find a link to cast your vote on the Nebraska State Patrol Twitter page.

