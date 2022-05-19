Nebraska State Patrol conducts surprise commercial vehicle inspections Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections on Wednesday. The inspections took place in Omaha and the surrounding area in Douglas County.

State patrol said its Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 27 vehicle inspections.

Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 12 vehicles. This indicates the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

According to a press release, troopers discovered 89 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law.

NSP also placed eight vehicles out of service, which means they were not allowed to return to the road. No drivers were placed out of service.

The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

