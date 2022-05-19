Nebraska State Patrol conducts surprise truck inspection for second day in a row

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was another round of surprise inspections on commercial vehicles from the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday.

Troopers focused on a few areas: 210th street and Golden Circle in Elkhorn and the Union Pacific Parking lot at 11th and Seward Streets in Omaha.

The state patrol says its interested in vehicles that might not otherwise get scrutinized and wants to make sure drivers are operating safely.

"We're doing level-one inspections. A level-one inspection is a full safety inspection on the vehicle where we scrutinize the whole vehicle, the break system, the lights, the tires on the vehicle and also the driver and the driver's credentials,” said Sgt. Benjamin Schropfer.

Troopers choose the areas based on the volume of truck traffic.

