Nebraska State Patrol consolidates operations at new HQ

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) unveiled its brand new headquarters in Lincoln, just off Interstate 80 on Innovation Drive.

The NSP headquarters building had been located off Highway 2 for more than 60 years. Organizers said the move helps consolidate NSP into one facility.

"Since we're all under one roof, communication is better, systems are better, and we're realizing those efficiencies that are so important in state government so we can deliver to the taxpayers that efficiency that they require of us,” said NSP Superintendent John Bolduc.

Troop area operations, the carrier enforcement division and the eastern communications center are among the branches now working in the new facility.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.