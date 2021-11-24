Nebraska State Patrol debuting five new K9 Units in 2022 calendar

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for an adorable way to keep track of appointments and holidays and you want to show support to Nebraska's Police Service Dog Division (PSD) in the process, a 2022 calendar is now available which features 15 dogs that are or were part of it.

“Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of the NSP Special Operations Division. “With so many new faces in the unit, this is a great way to introduce them to the public and to also say thank you to the NSP Foundation for their financial support of our K9 program.”

The newest dogs to join NSP's PSD are:

Blu – German Shorthaired Pointer, based in Omaha

Gable – Belgian Malinois, based in Omaha

Havik – Belgian Malinois, based in Columbus

Jerry – German Malinois, based in Lexington (named to honor Trooper Jerry Smith #373)

Tilt – Belgian Malinois, based in Lincoln

NSP said, “Four of these five dogs have already gone through training and certification and are already serving throughout Nebraska. The final new addition in 2021, Tilt, is going through those steps right now. The NSP PSD unit trains and certifies NSP K9s, as well as K9s for many agencies across Nebraska and Iowa, at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.”

The calendar will feature 11 dogs that currently serve and four that have retired or passed away this year.

NSP does not receive revenue from the calendar sales. Dogs used by NSP are purchased by the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation which uses donated funds.

You can purchase one of the calendars by visiting ArtFX’s website .

