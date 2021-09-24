NSP employee arrested in connection to evidence audit; $1.2M+ worth of drugs missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Lincoln Police Department shared an audit of drug evidence from Nebraska State Patrol facilities in Lincoln.

The audit results showed $1,237,130.50 of drugs are “unaccounted for.”

In a news release on Friday, LPD also announced the arrest of a Nebraska State Patrol employee and a person with whom she was allegedly romantically connected. The missing drug evidence was connected to recent deaths from drug overdoses.

"The Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force has been working non-stop to investigate the source of the drugs that have been devastating our community. Our investigators have conducted interviews, analyzed evidence, served search warrants, and made arrests. Investigators gathered information that 35-year-old Anna Idigima and 35-year-old George Weaver Jr., both of Lincoln, were involved in the distribution of illicit drugs. Idigima was found to be an employee of the Nebraska State Patrol working in the evidence unit. Our agency, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, did an audit of NSP’s evidence facilities in Lincoln and determined that drugs were missing including cocaine and fentanyl during the time of her employment," LPD said in its press release.

LPD said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday:

"Investigators learned the Idigima and Weaver were involved in a relationship and resided together. Investigators traced the trail from some the overdoses to the original source which was determined to be Idigima and Weaver. On September 23, 2021, Anna Idigima and George Weaver were arrested for Conspiracy to Distribute 140 grams or more of Cocaine and Fentanyl."

Audit results:

Substance Amount unaccounted for Estimated value Marijuana 2469 ounces $293,217.50 Cocaine 310 ounces $329,800.00 Fentanyl 163 ounces $306,000.00 Heroin 144 ounces $180,000.00 Meth 48 ounces $12,000.00 THC Concentrate 526 ounces $65,760.00 THC Cartridges 1720 cartridges $48,160.00 Ecstasy 142 pills $1,562.00 Alprazolam 74 pills $296.00 Hydrocodone 22 pills $154.00 Clonazepam 11 pills $11.00 Percocet 10 pills $160.00 Clyclobenzaprine 10 pills $10.00 Total $1,237,130.50

The Lincoln Police Department said an investigation into the substances unaccounted for is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.