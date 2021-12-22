Nebraska State Patrol explains why Emergency Alert System test was sent to phones

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many Nebraskans got spooked late Tuesday night when a test of the Emergency Alert System went off on cell phones.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) took to Twitter to apologize for the mishap on Wednesday morning, saying the monthly tests are only supposed to happen for broadcast media. During Tuesday night's test, the Wireless Emergency Alert system was "inadvertently activated as well."

See more from NSP below.

The tests alternate monthly between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. The tests are only supposed to activate the Emergency Alert System for broadcast media. During last night’s test, the Wireless Emergency Alert system was inadvertently activated as well. 2/3 — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 22, 2021

The WEA sent the test alert to cell phones throughout the state. The Wireless Emergency Alert is the system used to disseminate AMBER Alerts or other critical emergency information. We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this error may have caused. 3/3 — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 22, 2021

