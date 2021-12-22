Watch
Nebraska State Patrol explains why Emergency Alert System test was sent to phones

Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 22, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many Nebraskans got spooked late Tuesday night when a test of the Emergency Alert System went off on cell phones.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) took to Twitter to apologize for the mishap on Wednesday morning, saying the monthly tests are only supposed to happen for broadcast media. During Tuesday night's test, the Wireless Emergency Alert system was "inadvertently activated as well."

See more from NSP below.

