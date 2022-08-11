Watch Now
Nebraska State Patrol alleges 100 lbs of weed found in Nissan Maxima

Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 12:22:26-04

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV)  — In a news release, the Nebraska State Patrol says it allegedly found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in central Nebraska.

Read the NSP release below:

"Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 100 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Chao Lee, 27, and a passenger, Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp. They were lodged in the Hamilton County Jail."

