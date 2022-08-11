Nebraska State Patrol alleges 100 lbs of weed found in Nissan Maxima

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska State Patrol says it allegedly found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in central Nebraska.

Read the NSP release below:

"Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 100 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Chao Lee, 27, and a passenger, Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp. They were lodged in the Hamilton County Jail."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.