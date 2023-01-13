Nebraska State Patrol finds 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men for allegedly possessing 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills — stuffed in the tailgate of a pickup truck. According to NSP, the number of pills seized could potentially deliver a fatal dosage to about 30,000 people. That's a little more than the population of Fremont.

Police say the traffic stop was on Interstate 80 near Aurora on Thursday morning. NSP says an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly passed a semi which led to the stop.

The trooper became suspicious of alleged criminal activity and searched the vehicle which revealed several bags of suspected fentanyl pills located inside the tailgate of the pickup.

The total number of pills is approximately 50,000, weighing more than 11 pounds.

Troopers also allege they were in possession of small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.

NSP identified the driver as 27-year-old Jesus Quinones and a passenger as 44-year-old Daniel Alvillar. Both are residents of Phoenix, Arizona.

Both were arrested for on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver and are lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.