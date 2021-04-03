Nebraska State Patrol trooper helps man honor victims of January crash

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) - A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol helped a man honor the four victims of a late January crash near Union.

Trooper Wilson with the Nebraska State Patrol was patrolling Highway 75 in Cass County on Thursday when he noticed a man looking for something on the side of the road. Wilson stopped and found out the man was family of four people from Topeka who lost their lives in the January 31 crash.

The man was looking for the location of the crash so he could place flowers in remembrance of the four lives lost. Wilson helped him find the right spot and the pair was able to honor Ashley Bracken, 21, Tatiyana Wade, 22, Malaysia Reece, 4, and Keniah Robinson, 5.

The four lost their lives after a pick-up truck driven by a LaVista man crossed the center line on Highway 75 and hit their SUV.

The driver of the pickup suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the man wanted the story shared so similar tragedies can be prevented in the future.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.