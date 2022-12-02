Nebraska State Patrol investigates non-fatal shooting by Gering police officer

GERING, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a non-fatal shooting by a Gering police officer.

According to a press release from NSP, the incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a man threatening self-harm at a residence. Early investigation indicates officers were contacting the subject, identified as 53-year-old Dannie Emrick, who allegedly pointed a firearm at officers.

At that time, an officer discharged his weapon and struck the subject. Officers immediately gave medical aid to Emrick, according to NSP.

Emrick was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The Gering Police Department requested the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team conduct an investigation.

