Nebraska State Patrol investigating crash on Highway 2 near Palmyra involving school bus

PALMYRA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 2 near Palmyra that involved a school bus.

According to a social media post from NSP, there were several injuries in the crash but none are believed to be life-threatening.

3 News Now will update when more info becomes available.

— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 12, 2023

