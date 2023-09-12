Watch Now
Nebraska State Patrol investigating crash on Highway 2 near Palmyra involving school bus

Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 11:46:32-04

PALMYRA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 2 near Palmyra that involved a school bus.

According to a social media post from NSP, there were several injuries in the crash but none are believed to be life-threatening.

3 News Now will update when more info becomes available.

