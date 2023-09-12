Nebraska State Patrol investigating crash on Highway 2 near Palmyra involving school bus

PALMYRA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 2 near Palmyra that involved a school bus.
According to a social media post from NSP, there were several injuries in the crash but none are believed to be life-threatening.
3 News Now will update when more info becomes available.
More info when possible.
