Nebraska State Patrol investigating death of Tecumseh prison inmate

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death of a 76-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate.

According to a press release, Alfred Thulin died August 25. Thulin’s sentence began on June 7, 1994.

He was serving a 40 year to 80 year and 14 day sentence for first degree sexual assault on a child and escape out of Hall County.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

