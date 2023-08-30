Watch Now
Nebraska State Patrol investigating death of Tecumseh prison inmate

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE- In this March 2, 2017, file photo, inmates burn objects in a courtyard behind razor wire at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb.
Capitol Focus Nebraska
Posted at 8:46 PM, Aug 29, 2023
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death of a 76-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate.

According to a press release, Alfred Thulin died August 25. Thulin’s sentence began on June 7, 1994.

He was serving a 40 year to 80 year and 14 day sentence for first degree sexual assault on a child and escape out of Hall County.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

