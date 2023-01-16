Nebraska State Patrol issues Endangered Missing Advisory for Aurora man with dementia

AURORA, Neb. (KMTV) — An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the Nebraska State Patrol for 89-year-old Robert Proctor of Aurora.

Proctor is a white man, around 5’9”, 145 pounds with thin gray hair.

Proctor went missing from Aurora on Friday and is believed to be with his wife, 92-year-old Loveda Proctor.

They may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with a Nebraska Navy license plate 1030.

NSP says Robert has dementia and needs blood pressure medication and Loveda sometimes becomes disoriented while driving at night.

If you have any information call Aurora Police at 402-694-5815.

