Nebraska State Patrol looking for missing 43-year-old man, disappearance appears suspicious

Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 13, 2023
BRUNING, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol is asking for help finding a missing 43-year-old man from Bruning.

Jamie Balluch was last seen at his place of employment, Bruning Grain and Feed Company, on Thursday, February 2, according to NSP.

NSP said in a press release that Balluch is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

He is a white male, 5’6” tall, 140 lbs., with blue eyes, brown hair, and a light beard. He was last seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or information about his disappearance is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

