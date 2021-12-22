Nebraska State Patrol makes pig-tacularly interesting traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — You've heard of people doing all sorts of things while driving: applying makeup, reading books, maybe even trying to go "no hands" while they sauce up their Taco Bell burrito.

On Wednesday, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper responded to what he thought would be a run-of-the-mill traffic stop for a distracted driver. The NSP received calls from other motorists who reported a vehicle swerving, suspecting that it could be a drunk driver.

Instead, NSP Trooper Charlie Cook encountered a motorist — who was not named in the tweet published under his account @NSPTrooperCook — who was distracted by a curly-tailed passenger.

It was a pet pig, not a person, riding in the car, sitting right on the driver's lap.

Evidence of the pig-tacularly unruly rider could be seen in the photo, where small hoof prints had been left on the driver's khakis, illuminated by Trooper Cook's flashlight beam.

It is not known at this time whether the driver was cited for distracted driving, or whether the pet pig cried wee, wee, wee, all the way home.

