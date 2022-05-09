Nebraska State Patrol: Officer dragged by car shoots driver

NELEIGH, Neb. (AP) — State officials are investigating a police shooting in northeastern Nebraska that police said occurred as an officer was being dragged by a car he had pulled over.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon following reports of a disturbance in a Neligh convenience store parking lot. The patrol says a Neligh officer was making contact with a woman involved in the disturbance when she drove off, dragging the officer. The officer then fired his gun, hitting the woman before he fell from the vehicle.

The patrol said a witness was able to force the woman's vehicle off the road. Both the officer and woman were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

