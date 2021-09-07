Nebraska State Patrol presents citizen public service award for heroic actions following I-80 crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) presented Frank Axiotes with a citizen Public Service Award for his heroic actions following a vehicle crash on I-80 last year.

On September 25, 2020, Axiotes jumped into action after witnessing a three-vehicle crash in Lincoln. He pulled over and ran across the eastbound lanes to assist those involved in the accident.

According to NSP, Axiotes ran to a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was pinned between a semi and the jersey barrier. He was able to safely help remove a nine-year-old boy from the back of the vehicle. He and another witness then worked together to break a window to get the boy’s sister, Maddie Daly, 21, out of the vehicle after she had been trapped inside.

“I just heard screaming and people telling me to get out and I didn’t know what was happening,” said Maddie Daly during Tuesday's presentation. “I turned around and I saw my whole back end of my car in flames and that is when Frank stepped in and it was like a superhero movie. He jumped on top of the car and started punching in the windshield. I don’t want to think about what would happen if he wasn’t there to help.”

“I just stepped into action. I didn’t even think,” said Frank Axiotes. “I am so glad that they are okay and were able to walk away from that. You look back at the pictures and think back at the day and thank God he was looking out for us.”

