Nebraska State Patrol recognizes heroic man with Citizen Life Saver Award

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol recognized a man for a lifesaving decision he made last May.

Riley Butts was given the Citizen Lifesaver Award in Norfolk Friday.

According to the state patrol, a woman had a medical episode and lost control of her car on Highway 81 near Madison back on May 28th.

She crashed into a tree and her car started on fire. When Riley saw that the woman was possibly trapped inside he jumped in to help.

"I ran back to my truck. Grabbed the trailer ball hitch and made sure there was nobody else in the vehicle. Broke out the back window and so we were able to open the front door and pull her out to safety. I hope that if anybody sees anything like that that they would pull over and help," said Riley.

He got the woman out just in time before the car became engulfed in flames.

The state patrol is thankful for his heroism.

