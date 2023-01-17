Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80

KEARNEY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol says that two Colorado children have been placed into protective custody after a chase near Kearney on Monday night.

Here's what we know from Nebraska State Patrol:

According to NSP, at approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper saw an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on I-80 at approximately 35 miles per hour.

The trooper attempted a stop but the vehicle allegedly accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say the car traveled at over 100 miles per hour. Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then exited I-80 at the Shelton interchange and began traveling northbound at slower speeds.

A trooper was then able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers located an alleged firearm in the vehicle as well as an alleged small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Shelton Police Department assisted in this incident.

