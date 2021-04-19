Nebraska State Patrol team heading to Minnesota

OMAHA, Neb. (KNTV) - Members of the Nebraska State Patrol will lend a helping hand in Minnesota as the state prepares for potential unrest following the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

3 News Now is told the Nebraska State Patrol team will travel to Minnesota this week and be stationed at state facilities.

Chauvin is facing second and third-degree murder charges for the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystanders outside the Cup Foods in Minneapolis captured the scene on video, which was widely shared on social media and showed Chauvin on top of Floyd's neck and back for almost nine minutes.

The request to the Nebraska State Patrol was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a partnership of emergency management agencies between states.

