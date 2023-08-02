Nebraska State Patrol trooper, another driver injured in crash

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska State Trooper and a second driver were both hospitalized following a crash that occurred on Highway 275 on Tuesday afternoon near Fremont.

Here's what we know from authorities:

At approximately 4:45 p.m., a trooper was responding to a call for assistance related to another incident.

A preliminary investigation shows that the trooper was traveling eastbound on Highway 275 in a marked NSP patrol unit when another vehicle, a GMC Safari van, traveling northbound on North Luther Road entered the intersection. The two vehicles collided.

Both drivers were injured in the crash, but the trooper was able to immediately call for help. Bystanders quickly assisted both drivers.

The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to NSP. The driver was flown by helicopter to UNMC in Omaha with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was transported by the Fremont Fire Department to Fremont Methodist Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

NSP has requested the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will assist with crash reconstruction.

The investigation is ongoing.

